Walmart reduces hours again, introduce item limitations and senior shopping hour

Walmart reduced their shopping hours on Sunday and new hour changes will begin on Thursday.
According to Walmart’s Corporate website, store hours will be adjusted from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 19.
The stores will also be enforcing limits on certain items including: paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. The website did not specify the limit on these items.
From March 24 to April 28, Walmart will be open one hour earlier on Tuesdays for customers age 60 and older. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Walmart’s Auto Care Centers have been temporarily shut down. These associates will instead be focused on stocking and cleaning the rest of the store, according to Walmart.
The Vision Care Center will operate at normal hours, however, staff may be limited to one Vision Care associate to allow the other associates to assist with the rest of the store, the website said.
The purpose of the reduced hours is for associates to have additional time to stock shelves as quickly as possible and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, according to Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., said.
