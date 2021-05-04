Walmart Corporate announced on Tuesday that the Chickasha Walmart will be among store locations in the U.S. offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccines will be administered by walk-up as well as scheduled appointments at all Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations.
Walk-up vaccines will be available as supply allows. Scheduled vaccines may have the benefit of allowing customers to complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, according to Walmart Corporate.
“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health and Wellness, said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.