A lot of issues are on voters’ minds as Election Day approaches.
The Express-Star wants to interview Grady County residents about their feelings on the upcoming election, particularly those who have felt undecided or have switched parties—to either side.
These interviews will be a part of a nationwide Pulse of the Voters project, which aims to gather the thoughts of real citizens who will be going to the polls in November.
We hope to speak with people from a variety of backgrounds and political affiliations. Everyone is welcome.
To set up an interview, please email jessica@chickashanews.com with “Pulse of the Voters” in the subject line by Oct. 8.
We look forward to hearing your side of the conversation.
