Voter opinions sought for future story

A lot of issues are on voters’ minds this election year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has raised questions about how the pandemic has been handled by the American government. Then, on Memorial Day, the murder of George Floyd sparked discussions on race relations, especially in the realm of law enforcement.
The Express-Star wants to interview Grady County residents about their feelings on these topics. These interviews will be a part of a nationwide Pulse of the Voters project, which aims to gather the thoughts of real citizens who will be going to the polls in November.
We hope to speak with people from a variety of backgrounds and political affiliations. Everyone is welcome.
To set up an interview, please email jessica@chickashanews.com with “Pulse of the Voters” in the subject line by June 15.
We look forward to hearing your side of the conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.