The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide information and gather public input on future improvements to the intersection of SH-4 and Fox Lane, just north of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Bridge Creek in Grady County. The department is considering several alternatives, including modification of the existing intersection, construction of a low-speed roundabout and construction of a grade-separated interchange.
The virtual open house will allow members of the public to view information about the project, including maps and a construction timeline, and give feedback on the alternatives.
SH-4 Grady County Virtual Open House Available through April 27
The public can visit www.odot.org/sh4foxlane to view project materials and submit comments to ODOT through April 27. There is no in-person meeting scheduled for this project.
Reconstruction of the SH-4 and Fox Lane intersection is included in ODOT’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan and scheduled to go bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2027.
Questions and comments may be directed to the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 405-325-3269 or environment@odot.org. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call 405-325-3269 to request project information.
