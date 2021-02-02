Valentines Day “Paint on Canvas” workshops scheduled for February

The Chickasha Art Center will be holding two Valentines Day themed workshops next weekend.
The “Dreamcatcher” workshop will be held on Friday, Feb. 12 and the “Colorful Hearts” workshop will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13. Both will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost of the workshop is $30 each or $50 for couples.
The picture will be sketched onto the canvas. Artists just add paint. Those attending the workshop may follow along and paint. The art center is also offering an “Art to Go Kit” with all supplies included.
Reservations may be made at paintoncanvas.net or call 405-574-6689.
The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 Chickasha Ave.
