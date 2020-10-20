The City of Chickasha has received numerous complaints about the water since late summer.
Residents began issuing complaints about the water’s discoloration, bad odor and taste in August. While some improvement has been made, some residents are still seeing discoloration and other undesirable characteristics in their water.
On Monday night, Aaron Voss, USW Utility Group Vice President of Operations, gave a presentation at the Chickasha City Council meeting to explain the cause of the issue and what can be done moving forward.
Voss said a high level of manganese is responsible for some of the undesirable characteristics in Chickasha’s water. Chickasha’s source water comes from Ft. Cobb, which has been known to turn over during the summer months. Some water treatments cause minerals to “slough off” the pipes.
Voss said that other public water systems that receive source water from Ft. Cobb have also noticed high levels of manganese in their water.
However, he said the water is still safe to drink by EPA and ODEQ standards.
USW has been using different strategies to chemically treat as well as flush the system. Workers have been flushing hydrants in areas where residents have made reports, some through the request tracker on the City of Chickasha’s website.
Voss presented a few recommendations for improving Chickasha’s water. The top recommendation includes installation of an aerated detention tank at Chickasha’s water plant. Voss said this would allow for continuous monitoring of the water and time for the water coming from Ft. Cobb to be treated before distribution to residents.
Voss did not have an estimated cost of the project.
While Chickasha’s water meets primary drinking water standards, the water quality has dipped below secondary drinking water standards. Primary drinking water standards concern the safety of consuming the water. Secondary standards involve characteristics such as the taste, odor
and color. By meeting the primary standards, Chickasha’s water is considered is safe to drink, Voss said.
The full report from USW will be available on the City of Chickasha’s website and social media, Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt, said.
