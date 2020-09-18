The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a three-week used book sale in October.
The sale begins Oct. 16 and extends through Nov. 7.
The hours for the ‘Used Book Sale’ will coincide with the ‘open hours’ of the Library: Monday through Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no sales on Sundays.
The event will be held in the Library’s community meeting room, located at 527 Iowa Avenue, Chickasha, OK.
Everyone must wear a mask while shopping at the ‘Used Book Sale’. There will also be a limit on the number of individuals who may shop at the same time. Due to the limited number of people allowed in at a time, customers are asked to keep their visit to less than one hour a day.
Tables and boxes will be overflowing, and visitors will be amazed at the selection of materials in Children, Teen, and Adult fiction books, Reference Materials, non-fiction Books, DVDs and Book CDs.
For this sale, those purchasing materials will be asked to make a financial donation rather than having individual prices on all the items. The suggested donation is $1 per book except for children’s books.
Proceeds from the ‘Used Book Sale’ will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Also, Friends of the Chickasha Public Library memberships and financial donations may be made at any time at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 265, Chickasha, OK 73023. Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available.
For more information about the ‘Used Book Sale’ and any Library event, please call the Library at 222-6075.
