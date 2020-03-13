USAO to transition to online classes after spring break, events cancelled

The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma announced on Friday that classes will be moved online after spring break, March 23-27.
This decision is a precautionary measure in response to COVID-19.
“Though classes will not meet in person, the university will remain open. Offices will be open March 16-18 and after Spring Break to ensure the availability and delivery of campus programs and services,” a release from USAO said.
Earlier this week, the USAO Art Department suspended their abroad to Italy program indefinitely. The Innovative Artists awards presentation on Friday, March 13, was also cancelled.
All USAO sports practices and competitions have also been suspended in accordance with the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium featuring Judah Pollack, which was scheduled for April 7, has been postponed until this upcoming fall.
USAO say they will be monitoring the situation and release updates on any changes to other spring events.
“University officials are continuously monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and its potential impact to our campus community,”President John Feaver, said. “Be assured that the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our first priority.”
Up to date information on this developing situation can be found at usao.edu/coronavirus.
