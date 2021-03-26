The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma invites high school juniors to campus for Junior Day April 2 from 9 a.m.—1:30 p.m.
Students who are beginning their college search can come to the USAO campus to learn about its distinctive history and interdisciplinary education, as well as to meet current students and attend mock lectures with the school’s award-winning faculty.
“I am so excited to welcome a new crop of potential students onto our beautiful campus so they can experience what makes USAO so special firsthand!” said Sheppard McConnell, dean of admissions. “I know that deciding what college is best for you can be a daunting task for any young person, that’s why we’ve designed Junior Day to be totally stress-free. We want these students to see what it’s like to be a part of the USAO family!”
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the steps of Troutt Hall and student guides will assist participants with anything they need and answer any questions they may have. All individuals will be required to socially distance and wear masks as the university continues to closely follow COVID-19 guidelines in order to keep students, staff and faculty safe.
Sign up today at usao.edu/juniorday2021.
