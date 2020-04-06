In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma has decided to continue providing all of its courses through online platforms through both the university’s independent study period, April 27—May 9, and its regular summer term, June 1—August 7. All campus gatherings and other events are canceled through Aug. 5, 2020. The university plans to return to normal operations for the fall semester.
“Our faculty are engaged in a truly extraordinary endeavor as we continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of this deadly disease,” said President John Feaver. “Not only are they maintaining their relationships with students online, providing them with the sort of focused instruction we are so known for, they are ensuring that every student has the opportunity to progress toward completing their degree without significant delays.”
Although campus remains closed to the public, housing will remain open for students who need it, and students will continue to have limited access to campus computer labs. Food services will provide takeout meals under strict guidelines to minimize contact.
USAO faculty have access to their offices as needed to provide distance learning, and essential staff continue to serve as frontline providers for students living on campus. All buildings and office spaces are being regularly sanitized to ensure the health and safety of all personnel.
For up-to-date information, visit usao.edu/coronavirus.
