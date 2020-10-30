In 2020, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni has once again awarded the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma an “A” grade for the quality of its required core curriculum, better known to students as the interdisciplinary studies program.
In the 12th edition of ACTA’s What Will They Learn survey, USAO figures as the only Oklahoma university, and one of only 23 nationwide, to receive such a rating out of over 1,100 four-year institutions studied.
“As I consider the serious disruptions our world has seen this year, the necessity of providing a rigorous, comprehensive liberal arts education has never been clearer to me,” said President John Feaver. “Our interdisciplinary focus on the traditional arts and sciences equips our students with an endlessly adaptable skill set that will allow them to successfully navigate an increasingly uncertain world.”
The survey determines the rigor of the general education program based on seven subjects identified as critically important to a 21st century education: composition, literature, foreign language, U.S. government or history, economics, mathematics and natural science. Such a curriculum develops critical thinking and communication skills as well as intercultural fluency, leaving graduates prepared for informed citizenship and the demands of a complex and ever-changing job market.
According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Job Outlook 2020 survey, 91 percent of employers look for workers with problem-solving skills, 79 percent prioritize hiring employees with analytical/quantitative skills, and 78 percent of employers seek employees with excellent written communication skills—all key components of a liberal arts education.
Launched in 1995 and based out of Washington D.C., the American Council of Trustees and Alumni is the only national organization to work with alumni, donors, trustees and education leaders to support liberal arts education, uphold high academic standards, safeguard the free exchange of ideas and ensure that the next generation receives a philosophically rich college education at an affordable price. They produce annual reports on academic freedom, excellence and accountability.
For more information on the educational opportunities available at USAO, visit www.usao.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.