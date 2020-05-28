While the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s spring 2020 term was deeply affected by the sudden emergence of COVID-19, the institution leveraged technology so that graduates could still have their achievements publicly recognized during a virtual commencement ceremony held May 22.
Among this term’s graduates were numerous students from Grady county:
- Donna Bitsche of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
- Shevon Blair of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
- Jacob Blue of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
- Sean Brown of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in art.
- Roshae Burrell of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
- Hannah Carpenter of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education.
- Willie Clark of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
- Cora Clegg of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
- Colt Ferguson of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in art.
- Adrian Hughes of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
- Amber Johnson of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in deaf education.
- Lynsey Karraker of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre arts.
- Boniface Kiptoo of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
- Cory Pritchard of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.
- Andres Slaughter of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
- Kaylee Smith of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
- Syrena Wallenberg of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.
- John Warden of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
- James Weidenmaier of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
- Rebekah Willoughby of Chickasha, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and sociology.
- Kira Middleton-Agenbroad of Ninnekah, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in speech-language pathology.
- Taylor Bauman pf Pocasset, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in art.
- Hannah Cook of Rush Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.
In addition to a highlight reel for each individual graduate, the virtual commencement program had all the features of USAO’s traditional ceremony, including an address to the class from President Feaver, the presentation of the Outstanding Graduate Awards for each of the university’s four academic divisions, the hooding of participants in the Mentored Research Program and the presentation of the Alumni Association’s Distinguished Graduate Award.
“While it pains me greatly that I cannot be there to shake each and every graduate’s hand as they cross the stage in Te Ata Auditorium, I am grateful that we have still found a way to honor these bright young minds,” said USAO President John Feaver. “Our university prides itself on teaching our students to think critically and to be adaptable to changing situations, so, despite the unprecedented crisis we now find ourselves in, I know that these graduates now possess an incredible array of tools which they can put to work towards building a brighter tomorrow.”
Rebekah Willoughby, who graduated with a degree in music and sociology, provided the ceremony’s special music: an arrangement of Andrew Gold’s “Thank You for Being a Friend.”
The university awarded 71 Bachelor of Science degrees, 35 Bachelor of Arts degrees and eight Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees during the May 22 ceremony.
Nationally ranked for quality and value, for over a century USAO has remained committed to providing a broad and accessible undergraduate education as the state’s only public liberal arts college.
