For those unable to attend the live event last month, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s 2021 Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium will be available online at usao.edu/emerson-wier.
This year’s virtual symposium featured acclaimed best-selling author and leadership expert Judah Pollack, who discussed the critical importance of innovation and disruption in our rapidly changing world.
A regular guest lecturer at the University of California–Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and the U.S. Army Special Forces’ Red Team University, Pollack is the co-author of “The Net and the Butterfly: The Art and Practice of Breakthrough Thinking,” which looks at the neuroscience behind great ideas and the habits of great thinkers to create accessible methods to better develop a range of mental strategies that can lead to flashes of life-changing insight.
Each year, the USAO Foundation sponsors the Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium, which was inspired by endowment funds received from Oklahoma College for Women alumni Gladys Anderson Emerson and Nance Foules Wier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.