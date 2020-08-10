Oklahoma’s only public liberal arts college, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, was recently ranked 29th in Discover Accounting’s annual survey of the Top 101 Most Affordable Accounting Schools, the highest ranking of any college in the state.
Featuring small classes that ensure a close personal relationship with faculty, USAO offers a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting emphasis. With one of the lowest tuition rates in the state, the program is not only eminently affordable, it also gives students real-world experience working with organizations in the area to hone what they have learned in the classroom.
“It is always an honor to see our programs lauded by national organizations,” said Dr. James Vaughn, chair of the division of social sciences and business. “Students who earn their degree from USAO will not only have fluency in general business and accounting practices, but thanks to our interdisciplinary liberal arts curriculum, they will be adept critical thinkers who are able to adapt to any situation that the 21st century marketplace presents to them.”
Discover Accounting is an independent educational resource for current and prospective accounting students. They provide unbiased information for the various career paths with the field, including state-by-state guides on becoming a CPA, salary ranges and continuing educational requirements. Their Top 101 Affordable Accounting Programs survey not only ranks schools by cost, but provides pertinent information on graduation and retention rates, total enrollment and average graduate salary.
