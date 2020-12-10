The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Art Department is hosting their annual Holiday Show and sale virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Works are available for viewing and purchase at usao.edu/holidayshow.
This year’s show includes 18 students exhibiting original artwork created in a variety of concepts, styles and media. Viewers can vote for the People’s Choice Award on the USAO Art Department’s Facebook page until Jan. 14, when the exhibit will be taken down.
This annual celebration of visual creativity at USAO is held every fall and is open to all art majors, minors and any other student enrolled in an art course during the semester.
USAO’s art program develops intellectual, philosophical and technical strengths of young artists. Well-versed in tradition yet highly innovative, faculty have specifically designed their courses to give students a thorough knowledge base they can draw on in their own creative work. Available concentrations include painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, photography, graphic design, computer graphics, expanded media and jewelry.
For more information, visit usao.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/art-dept/index.html.
