USAO Child Development Center to accept applications for preschool students

The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s celebrated Child Development Center will begin accepting applications for preschool-aged students on Feb. 18.
The Child Development Center gives early childhood education majors the opportunity to teach prior to embarking on their professional careers. The center’s curriculum focuses on language development, the enhancement of self-concept, sensory acuity, motor development, concept formation and living skills. The center provides an enriched and developmentally appropriate environment where young children can explore, discover, experiment and learn to make good choices.
“This program has proven itself beneficial in the areas of cognitive, social, emotional, physical and linguistic development among the three- and four-year-olds attending,” said Shaylee Chester, instructor in early childhood education and director of the Child Development Center. “By allowing such in-depth, hands-on experience in the pursuit of an education degree, the center also produces confident and well-prepared future teachers in Oklahoma.”
The Child Development Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. during the fall and spring trimesters. There is a $600 fee per child, per trimester, and enrollment is limited to 16 children. Participants must be three years of age by Sept. 1 to attend the three-year-old program and at least four years old by the same date to attend the pre-kindergarten program.
Application forms can be found online at usao.edu/academics/education-and-speech-language-pathology/child-development-center.html in Gary Hall 101A or the Gary Hall Education Office on the northeast corner of the USAO campus. All forms must be hand-delivered to the Education Office. No digital copies will be accepted. No copies will be accepted prior to Feb. 18.
Information regarding application status will be sent in April 2021.
For more information, contact Chester at (405) 574-1230 or schester@usao.edu.
