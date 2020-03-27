Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma buildings are closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday March 25.
USAO students will have limited access to computer labs. University offices will continue to operate virtually to accommodate our students.
“Our highest priority must be to operate in ways that minimize threats to the safety and well-being of our Drover community as we support student progress through to degree completion,” said President John Feaver.
Beginning March 23, classes moved to online and remote instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. The April 25 commencement ceremony has been cancelled. Graduating seniors are encouraged to participate in the December 2020 ceremony.
For up-to-date information, visit usao.edu/coronavirus.
