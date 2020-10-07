Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus, including the President’s house, will not be open to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
“While I am deeply saddened that I will not be able to greet the local youngsters and see what kind of wonderful costumes they have come up with this year, I know that it is ultimately in everyone’s best interest that we restrict visitors to our campus at this time,” said President John Feaver. “I am eagerly looking forward to the time when we can welcome people back and celebrate this season properly.”
