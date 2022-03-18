The following locations in Grady County will be intermittently narrowed to one lane for lane striping:
- US-81/US-277 in Chickasha from I-44 north to US-62/Choctaw Ave. west to US-81 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- US-62/Choctaw Ave. in Chickasha from S. 12th St. east to S. 2nd St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- SH-39 near Tabler from US-62 east to CR 2970 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Drivers should expect delays or locate an alternate route.
