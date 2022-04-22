US-81 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from about one mile south of SH-37 East/Main St. in Minco to the South Canadian River bridge, just south of Union City, in Grady County from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly on weeknights beginning May 9 and continuing through summer 2022 for pavement resurfacing.
Drivers can expect lane shifts, uneven pavement and a reduced speed limit on US-81 during the project. Residents should also be prepared for construction noise and short-term overnight driveway closures during nighttime paving operations.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the more than $2 million contract for this project to The Cummins Construction Co., of Enid.
