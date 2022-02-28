ODOT

US-62/US-281 will be closed about one mile north of Apache in Caddo County from Thursday, March 3, through Saturday, March 5, for rail crossing work by Union Pacific Railroad. Traffic will be detoured around the closure on SH-19, SH-8 and US-62/US-281/SH-9 through Cyril and Anadarko.

