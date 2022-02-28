US-62/US-281 will be closed about one mile north of Apache in Caddo County from Thursday, March 3, through Saturday, March 5, for rail crossing work by Union Pacific Railroad. Traffic will be detoured around the closure on SH-19, SH-8 and US-62/US-281/SH-9 through Cyril and Anadarko.
US-62/US-281 to close near Apache for railroad work
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation / Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Funeral for Walter Bailey, 89, of Ninnekah, OK will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the McRay Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Ninnekah Cemetery. Services are with McRay Funeral Home.
