US-62/US-277/SH-9 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing and intermittently stopping traffic just east of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha in Grady County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 for bridge beam placement at the Washita River.
Drivers can expect lengthy delays and should be prepared to stop or should use an alternate route. The I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike on- and off-ramps at US-62 (mm 83) will remain open to traffic; however, motorists can expect congestion and delays at the ramps during this time.
After Thursday's work concludes, US-62/US-277/SH-9 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction through summer 2022 as bridge work continues.
The $12.5 million contract for this bridge reconstruction project was awarded to Manhattan Road and Bridge Co., of Tulsa.
