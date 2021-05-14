US-62/US-277/SH-9 is currently narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha in Grady County and east and westbound traffic will be briefly stopped by flaggers at this location intermittently Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 20 for bridge beam placement at the Washita River.
Drivers can expect delays and should be prepared to stop or use an alternate route.
Future bridge beam placement operations will take place through early June and will be announced as schedules are finalized.
The $12.5 million contract for this bridge replacement project was awarded to Manhattan Road and Bridge Co., of Tulsa. Work is expected to continue through summer 2022.
