Urgent Care Provider Offering Virtual and Curbside Visits To Limit Patient Exposure to COVID-19

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, a local urgent care provider, offers patients the choice of seeing a medical professional online through a virtual visit, in-person visit, or with curbside services. Xpress Wellness has been a brick and mortar provider for quite some time in Chickasha and surrounding communities but considering our nation’s current circumstances, they are offering options for treatment, allowing patients the ability to stay home, should they choose.
“Our goal is to provide convenient, quality care close to home, and now it’s so close you don’t even have to leave your house. In addition to curbside treatment, we’re doing virtual visits to offer patients who otherwise may not seek care an option for treatment without unnecessary exposure to other conditions.”, said Dr. Scott Williams, founder and Chief Medical Officer.
To schedule a virtual visit, go to www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com. For curbside services or in-person care, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is located at 411 N. Grand Ave., in Chickasha. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 1 to 7 pm.
