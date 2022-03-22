Note: This story has been updated following a statement from the Grady County Fire Board.
At least one Farwell Fire Station Chief is at odds with the Grady County Fire Board and the Commissioners following the removal of Perry Wenzel.
The Grady County Fire Department Board removed Wenzel as Grady County Fire Chief in February and voted not to retain him as a volunteer firefighter in March.
Wenzel, who has been with the department for 34 years, said he was dismissed without reason.
He began his career at the Ninnekah Fire Station in 1988 and later transferred to the Farwell Station. He was later appointed as Grady County Fire Chief.
Wenzel said volunteer firefighters at the Farwell Fire Station have walked out in protest of his dismissal. However, the fire board negated this statement on Tuesday afternoon, following the initial reporting of this story. The board had declined to comment beforehand.
Fire Board Chairman, Stormy Duffle, released a statement on behalf of the Grady County Fire Board.
“Our SOG (standard operating guide) states the company officers will be reviewed each year or as necessary. Since the review in 2020, we have been asking him to fulfill his duties as county chief and looking more closely at his actions as a whole and at every turn we have been met with resistance.
“At this year’s review, in February, based on his performance or lack thereof, we dismissed him. In March we were asked by the Farwell chief to allow him to be a fire fighter for his dept. Based on his behavior, lack of cooperation, and the overall positive morale of the county wide dept after his release, we agreed it was best for the county to move forward with building a new team that is interested in communicating with the fire board and other officers, being a resource for all 12 departments, and building back the relationships with neighboring departments for mutual aid that have been stressed the last 10 years plus.”
The statement said the Farwell Fire Station is not closed and the volunteer firefighters at that station did not resign en masse.
“No, Jeffrey Blankenship stated to the board in the open meeting on March 15 that he resigned due to the dismissal of Perry Wenzel. Since that time, only two other firemen have made statements that they too are retiring/resigning. The remaining roster is still in place. We also have neighboring departments that are on standby to cover this area.”
The Grady County Fire Board is also looking into financial allegations. The nature of these allegations was not disclosed.
“We will share the findings of this when it is appropriate to make public,” the statement said.
On Monday, March 21, the Grady County Commissioners discussed calling for a state audit of the Grady County Fire Department as well as each of its 12 fire stations. The audit has been tabled for the time being. The commissioners said they will soon meet with Cyndy Byrd, Oklahoma State Auditor.
The commissioners voted in favor of removing the Farwell Station Representative, Tom Clements. The board alleged Clements was in violation of the open meetings act and divulged information from executive session. Clements denied these allegations.
District 2 Commissioner, Kirk Painter, said other fire board representatives who have been removed were not attending the fire board meetings or showing up to the fire stations that they represent. Moreover, Painter said some Grady County residents have expressed concern about previous leadership at the Grady County Fire Department.
District 3 Commissioner, Ralph Beard said the investigation is ongoing and the process will take some time.
“There’s a lot of investigating going on, and lot of talking going on,” he said.
Beard said nearby fire stations will take care of the people of Farwell in the case of a fire or emergency. Farwell is between Ninnekah and Rush Springs.
There is currently a petition in Wenzel’s favor posted at the Valero gas station in Ninnekah. The petition requests that Wenzel be reinstated as fire chief and for the current fire board to be removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.