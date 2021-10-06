UPCOMING ELECTION: Tuttle Public Schools’ $4.7 million supplemental bond on Oct. 12 ballot

Tuttle Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $4.7 million supplemental bond on the Oct. 12 ballot.
If approved, Tuttle Public Schools will receive a matching donation from the Richison Family Foundation, giving the Tuttle school district about $9 million.
The funds will go towards a new agriculture barn and the district’s athletic program. Some of the listed improvements include: a new two-story press box, a 2,000 seating capacity grandstand, a field house with amenities such as a weight room, locker rooms, offices and classrooms, a 1,000 capacity visitor grandstand, a video scoreboard and LED sports lighting.
