Upcoming blood drives to give donors vouchers for summer fun

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be offering vouchers to donors in July.
Donors will receive a free summer camper t-shirt as well as a choice of one free entry to Frontier City or Science Museum of Oklahoma or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park. Vouchers will be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.
On July 2, a blood drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital. On July 7, two blood drives will be held. Donors can give blood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chickasha YMCA or from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church in Friend.
In addition, free COVID-19 antibody screening will be offered to donors who are at least 18-years-old.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led to a record number of blood drive cancellations in recent months,” Daren Coats, Vice President of Southwest Division Operations of Oklahoma Blood Institute, said. “Because the need for blood is constant, and increases during the summer, local patients are counting on our heroic donors more than ever.”
According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, donor centers and mobile blood drives have all instituted additional cleaning methods and frequent decontamination of work and common areas and equipment. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will have their temperature taken before entering the facility.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Donors can make appointments by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
