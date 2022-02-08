Blanchard’s one cent sales tax proposition was approved by Grady and McClain County voters on Tuesday night.
The sales tax will be used to make repairs to the City of Blanchard’s roads, streets and bridges. The sales tax will generate funds for these projects by issuing low interest revenue bonds, which will be paid back through the sales tax, according to the city’s Road Replacement Plan.
Blanchard is between Grady and McClain Counties. In Grady County, 67.26% of voters approved the proposition while 32.74% voted no. Grady County had a total of 168 votes.
A large portion of Blanchard is in McClain County, where 758 voters went to the polls. The results were similar to those in Grady County. Of these voters, 67.81% voted for the proposition and 32.19% voted against the proposition.
Official results for the Feb. 8 elections will be released on Friday, Feb. 11.
For more election results and information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html
