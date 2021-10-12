On Tuesday, Grady County voters approved at $4.7 million supplemental bond for Tuttle Public Schools.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, there were 389 votes (67.01%) in favor of the proposition and 181 votes (32.99%) opposing the proposition.
Prior to the election, the Richison Family Foundation agreed to match the bond, giving the district about $9 million.
As stated in a previous article, the funds will go towards a new agriculture barn and the district’s athletic program. Some of the listed improvements include: a new two-story press box, a 2,000 seating capacity grandstand, a field house with amenities such as a weight room, locker rooms, offices and classrooms, a 1,000 capacity visitor grandstand, a video scoreboard and LED sports lighting.
