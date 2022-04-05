Mayor Aaron McLeroy was victorious on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The incumbent maintained his position as Mayor of Tuttle against Judy Preston in the April 5 election.
McLeroy started strong in the race with 17 absentee and two early votes versus Preston’s 11 absentee votes. McLeroy increased his lead at the half-way point with 110 election day votes, versus 37 election day votes for Preston.
At the end of the night, McLeroy had 261 total votes. Preston had 100 total votes.
There was one more municipal race in Tuttle.
Darrell Alcorn ran against Dewey Trey Buck for the Tuttle City Council Ward 3 seat. Acorn started the race with 8 absentee votes. Buck had three absentee votes and one early vote. However, at the halfway point of the race, Buck pulled ahead with 48 election day votes versus 25 votes for Alcorn. Buck stayed in the lead at the end with 54 total votes. Acorn had 37 total votes.
As stated in a previous article, official results for the April 5 elections will be released on Friday, April 8.
For more election results and information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html
