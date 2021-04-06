Grady County voters went to the polls on April 6 to elect candidates for municipal and school board seats across the county. 

Brian Gerdes kept his Chickasha City Council, Ward 1 seat by a landslide on Tuesday night. Gerdes started strong with early and absentee voters. He maintained the lead as the Election Day votes were counted. He ended the night with 72.95% of the votes versus opponent David Lucas at 27.05% of the votes. 

The race was a little closer for the Canadian Valley Technology Center Office No. 3 seat. Absentee and early voting placed incumbent Travis Posey way ahead with 71.88% of the votes. Opponent Dennis Crawford began to gain traction as Election Day votes were counted. However, the night ended with Posey maintaining a healthy lead at 53.34% of the votes versus Dennis Crawford at 47.66% of the votes. 

The April 6 Election Day results remain unofficial until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9. 

Election results for the rest of Grady County are as follows: 

Blanchard City Council Ward 4: 

Chuck Kemper 56.32%, Steve Misenheimer 43.68%

Blanchard City Council Ward 1: 

Joseph Jody Davis 47.19%, Lonnie Bewley 29.21%, William J. Cloud 23.60%

Minco City Council Ward 3: 

Jim Rice 34.78%, Carrie McMullen 33.04%, Christopher Meyers 32.17%

Dibble Public School Board, Office No. 1: 

Omie Spieker 50%, Jason Ott 50%

Town of Alex Board of Trustees: 

John J. Williams 59.68%, Shelby R. Johnson 40.32%

Town of Verden Board of Trustees: 

David Holder 41.88%, Don Patterson 37.61%, E.J. Musick 10.26%, Mike Cool 5.98%, Shelly Wall 4.27% 

