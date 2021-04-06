Grady County voters went to the polls on April 6 to elect candidates for municipal and school board seats across the county.
Brian Gerdes kept his Chickasha City Council, Ward 1 seat by a landslide on Tuesday night. Gerdes started strong with early and absentee voters. He maintained the lead as the Election Day votes were counted. He ended the night with 72.95% of the votes versus opponent David Lucas at 27.05% of the votes.
The race was a little closer for the Canadian Valley Technology Center Office No. 3 seat. Absentee and early voting placed incumbent Travis Posey way ahead with 71.88% of the votes. Opponent Dennis Crawford began to gain traction as Election Day votes were counted. However, the night ended with Posey maintaining a healthy lead at 53.34% of the votes versus Dennis Crawford at 47.66% of the votes.
The April 6 Election Day results remain unofficial until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
Election results for the rest of Grady County are as follows:
Blanchard City Council Ward 4:
Chuck Kemper 56.32%, Steve Misenheimer 43.68%
Blanchard City Council Ward 1:
Joseph Jody Davis 47.19%, Lonnie Bewley 29.21%, William J. Cloud 23.60%
Minco City Council Ward 3:
Jim Rice 34.78%, Carrie McMullen 33.04%, Christopher Meyers 32.17%
Dibble Public School Board, Office No. 1:
Omie Spieker 50%, Jason Ott 50%
Town of Alex Board of Trustees:
John J. Williams 59.68%, Shelby R. Johnson 40.32%
Town of Verden Board of Trustees:
David Holder 41.88%, Don Patterson 37.61%, E.J. Musick 10.26%, Mike Cool 5.98%, Shelly Wall 4.27%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.