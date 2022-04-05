Kea Ginn
Kea Ginn won by a landslide on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Ginn ran against David Lucas for the Chickasha City Council Ward 1 seat. 

Lucas was initially in the lead with 5 absentee and 13 early voting ballots cast in in his favor. Ginn had seven absentee votes and 8 early votes. 

However, Election Day results came fast and put Ginn far in the lead with 196 votes versus 82 votes for Lucas. 

A Chickasha native, Ginn graduated from Chickasha High School in 1999. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She currently works as a clinical director in healthcare. During the pandemic, she served on the Chickasha Public Schools advisory committee with a focus on safely returning students to school. Ginn is also a member of the Chickasha Economic Development Council Board. For the last nine years, she has served as a youth sports coach and volunteer. 

Official results for the April 5 elections will be released on Friday, April 8. 

For more election results and information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html 

