Many children go hungry during the summer in the absence of school meals.
In Grady County, the Chickasha YMCA and Southern Baptist Church in Rush Springs will offer a Summer Feeding Program to youth up to 18 years of age.
At the Chickasha YMCA (725 W. Chickasha Ave.), lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a snack will be served between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
At the Rush Springs Baptist Church (115 S. 2nd St.), a snack will be served from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma offers Summer Feeding Programs in central and western Oklahoma every summer. The organization said all meals and snacks are prepared and packaged by volunteers in Hope’s Kitchen, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s production kitchen.
