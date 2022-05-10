There is a long list of state and congressional candidates on the June 28 Primary Elections ballot, along with a few local races.
In Grady County, voters will elect candidates for the District 1 and District 3 Grady County Commissioner offices.
In District 1, incumbent Michael Walker will run against candidate Zachary Davis. In District 3, incumbent Ralph Beard will face off Gary Bray and John A. Williams.
The City of Tuttle and the City of Blanchard will both have propositions on the ballot. More details on these to come in a future article.
For a full list of state and congressional candidates, click here.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 28. Early voting will take place at the Grady County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23 and June 24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25. The Grady County Election Board Office is located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
To vote in the June 28 election, residents who are not registered to vote must do so by June 3.
Voters can find their polling place, change affiliation, request absentee ballots and more using the OK Voter Portal on the Oklahoma Election Board website.
