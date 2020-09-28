The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three Chickasha high school graduates through the state’s largest independent scholarship program. Jacob Finck, Dominique Golightly, Isabella Luna from Chickasha High School received a total of $11,500 in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Finck is a recipient of the Duane and Villa Rae Carter Scholarship, a $4,000 award offered to Chickasha High School graduating seniors. Finck plans to attend Oklahoma City Community College this fall.
Golightly received the Garner-Stocker Foundation Scholarship, a $1,000 award offered to Taco Mayo employees and vendors as well as their dependents. Golightly plans to attend Abilene Christian University this fall.
Luna is a recipient of the Duane and Villa Rae Carter Scholarship, a $4,000 award offered to Chickasha High School graduating seniors, as well as the H.F. and Mary Ellen Virgin Scholarship, a $2,500 award offered to seniors graduating from Grady County high schools who plan to attend the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. This fall, Luna will pursue undergraduate studies at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
“With the cost of college soaring and the economic impact caused by the chaos of the pandemic, paying for college is a major concern for students,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “We offer more than 150 scholarship opportunities established by generous donors. Because each scholarship is invested for long-term support, they can continue to provide unwavering financial support for students, even in the unpredictable times we are faced with now.
Designed to help a diverse range of students with higher education expenses, Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarships offer students the ability to pursue careers or colleges they may not have had the opportunity to pursue otherwise. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded $2.5 million in scholarships to 799 students throughout the state for the 2020-21 academic year.
Online Scholarship Applications Open Oct. 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications open Oct. 1, 2020. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.
