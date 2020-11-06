The Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving donors a free limited edition “Give Blood, Give Life” face mask at two upcoming drives in the area.
There will be a blood drive at Bible Baptist Church from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, there will be a blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Sharon Baptist Church.
OBI says appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows.
In addition to a mask, donors will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Donors will also receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger.
OBI says blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety standards.
Blood donation takes about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives, according to OBI.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
