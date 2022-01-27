James Rocky Carroll, 16, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue.
Carroll left his home near Highway 37 and 7th St in Tuttle. Reports say he cut his hair before leaving. He is 5’9 and 130 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Carroll may be driving a maroon 2013 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma tag JHK 158. The truck has damage on the rear driver’s side quarter panel.
He used his debit card in Weatherford on Jan. 26 and may be headed to Colorado or New Mexico.
Those with any information regarding Carroll’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Tuttle Police Department at 405-381-4467.
