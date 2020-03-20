Tuttle Police are taking precautions after one of their officers may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Tuttle Police Officer has self-quarantined. The possible exposure occurred in Oklahoma County, not Grady County, according to Police Chief Donald Cluck.
Cluck said the officer has no symptoms at this time and has not been exposed to other Tuttle employees or residents.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are taking the necessary precautions to limit exposure to others,” Cluck said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.