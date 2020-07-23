The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that a man from Tuttle has died from COVID-19. He was in the 50 to 64 age group.
This is the sixth COVID-19 death in Grady County and the second death from Tuttle since the pandemic began. The other four previously reported deaths in the county were from Chickasha.
OSDH reported two other COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, both women in the 65 and older age group from McCurtain County.
There have been 28,802 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 22,441 recoveries and 477 deaths in the state.
As of Thursday, Grady County has had 328 cases and 274 recoveries. Chickasha has had 185 cases and 154 recoveries. Tuttle has had 71 cases and 58 recoveries. Minco has had seven cases and four recoveries. Verden has had four cases and two recoveries. Pocasset has three active cases. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties has had 98 cases and 84 recoveries.
Data from OSDH indicates there are no other active cases in Grady County.
