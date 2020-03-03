The Presidential Preferential Primary unofficial election results in Grady County echoed the rest of the state with Trump and Biden in the lead.
Republican presidential candidate and incumbent, Donald Trump finished with 4,989 votes out of 5,202 total votes (95.91%).
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joseph Biden ended the night with 1,229 votes out of 3,200 votes (38.41%).
Both candidates started strong in the early voting and absentee results in Grady, though Biden was second in line behind Michael Bloomberg, initially. However, Biden pulled ahead as the first precincts began to report Election Day results.
According to state election results, Trump won the republican presidential primary in Oklahoma with 273,562 out of 295,409 votes (92.66%). Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma with 117,552 out of 303,977 votes (38.67%).
The March 3 election results are unofficial until Friday.
