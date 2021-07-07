Eight years ago, Irina Kleinsasser sold some cherries to friends after craving them while pregnant. Today, Kleinsasser owns a company in The Fruit Truck. It delivers a variety of fruits.
The Fruit Truck is coming to Chickasha. The Fruit Truck will be in the city from 3-4 p.m. Friday at Tractor Supply at 330 E. Grand Ave.
“We are excited to bring our delicious fruit to the Chickasha community,” Kleinsasser said. “Being able to provide U.S.-grown, quality, fresh fruit – at an affordable price – is something in which we pride ourselves.”
The Fruit Truck delivers GMO-free, farm-fresh fruit that is cheaper than store fruit, which is sprayed to preserve it. The Fruit Truck’s fruit doesn’t need to be sprayed because it is delivered fresh.
The Fruit Truck’s operations all happen out of Sioux Falls, S.D.
“A lot of people don’t realize that,” said Kleinsasser, a former finalist for the global Stevie Awards for Women in Business. “They think it’s some big corporation in a larger town, but it’s in Sioux Falls.”
The company started as an idea from moms who wanted better food for their families. Since then, The Fruit Truck has gained mass publicity and many new customers because of its unique business model, which allows it to sell fresh fruit directly to its customers, eliminating the need for grocery stores while keeping costs lower than in stores. The fruits come from farms and orchards around the country.
The Fruit Truck packages produce in one-quarter or one-half bushel boxes for customers at the truck, so customers don’t need to bring their own boxes. There are no purchase limits per person. No masks are required of customers. Cash or checks are accepted.
Chickasha residents can sign up for text message updates here and email/text updates here for when their fruit will be delivered. For more information about The Fruit Truck, visit myfruittruck.com.
