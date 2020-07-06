Temperature highs in Chickasha could reach 105 degrees on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory later this week for most of Oklahoma, including Grady County.
Today through Wednesday are expected to be warm, in the high 80s and low 90s. However, temperatures could go on a triple digit streak with a warmup high of 99 degrees on Thursday.
The NWS forecast currently lists a high of 101 degrees on Friday, 103 degrees on Saturday and 105 degrees on Sunday.
NWS advises residents to take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water while outdoors.
