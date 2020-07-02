Triple digit heat index continues

Sweltering temperatures are expected to continue on Thursday. The heat index is expected to hit the triple digits once again.
NWS has issued a heat advisory for the Chickasha and Tuttle area until 8 p.m. tonight.
Portions of north, central and southern Oklahoma are included in the heat advisory. High heat and humidity could result in heat related illnesses, according to NWS.
In Chickasha, the high is forecast at 94 degrees with a heat index of 103.
NWS advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, check to check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
Those working or spending time outside are advised to limit strenuous activities to the morning and evening hours and wear light, loose fitting clothing, NWS said.
