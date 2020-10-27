An ice storm in Grady County resulted in power outages and fallen tree limbs on Monday and Tuesday.
Icy precipitation began to fall in Chickasha and the Grady County area early on Monday. By Tuesday morning, most residents woke up to the results of the wintery mix that continued to fall overnight.
Several residents shared photos on The Express-Star Facebook showing trees bent by ice, some in the roadway and even a limb crashed through a car’s back windshield.
More than 9,600 Grady County residents experienced power outages during the ice storm, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC). These figures include services from PSO, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Cotton Electric Cooperative and Rural Electric Cooperative. There were more than 313,000 outages statewide according to OCC.
Power lines were down across US-81, just north of Pocasset due to a semi-truck hitting a power line on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the roadway was closed for about an hour.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Managers advised motorists to be alert to fallen tree limbs and power lines.
Due to the hazardous weather conditions, the State Emergency Operations Center was activated on Monday. A State of Emergency issued on Monday included 47 counties, including Grady County.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report physical damages to their homes or businesses at damage.ok.gov.
