Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

A mix of winter precipitation this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A mix of winter precipitation this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.