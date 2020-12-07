Three local legislators will be hosting a town hall concerning redistricting in Oklahoma this Thursday.
The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Grady County Fairgrounds Community Building.
The meeting will also be livestreamed at ok.senate.gov.
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle and State Representatives Dick Lowe, R-Amber and Brad Boles, R-Marlow will host the meeting.
The legislators will educate Grady County residents about how the redistricting process works and gather public input, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Senate Office.
Guests will be allowed to ask questions and share their ideas. Comments may also be submitted to redistricting@oksenate.gov.
“Oklahoma’s population has grown by more than five percent. However, while some areas have grown, others have seen their populations decline as people relocate,” Paxton, who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, said. “This is an important task we want the citizens of Oklahoma to participate in as much as possible to ensure transparency and accountability as well as to allow them to share their ideas on the process.”
For more information or to find another redistricting town hall in Oklahoma, visit ok.senate.gov.
