The Chickasha City Council invites residents of Ward 4 to attend a Ward Meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in. Ahead of the meeting, residents may send questions or concerns they would like addressed to info@chickasha.org.
Ward 4 Council Members are Zach Grayson and Kelly Boyd.
Wards 1, 2 and 3 had meetings in May, June and July, respectively.
