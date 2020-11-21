The Festival of Light will light up Shannon Springs Park tonight and signal the beginning of the holiday season in Chickasha.
For nearly three decades, the festival has drawn thousands from surrounding areas and beyond. As the millions of lights shine from trees and displays, the headlights around the block demonstrate the popularity of the event.
This year, the Festival of Light season will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31. General hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
In addition to driving through the park to see the lights, festival goers can enjoy several other attractions including carriage rides, a ferris wheel, the ice-skating rink, food trucks and more.
While there is no cost to drive through the Festival of Light—though donations are appreciated—some attractions may have a fee. The ferris wheel and carousel, open daily, are $5 per person. Carriage rides are open Wednesday through Sunday and are $8 per person (cash only). Children three years of age and under may ride on the carriage for free.
The ice skating rink (open daily) is $12 including a skate rental and $8 without a skate rental. The ice skating rink opens earlier on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.
