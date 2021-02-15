There’s no need get on the road to attend tonight’s Chickasha City Council meeting.
The regular Monday night meeting will be held through Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
Residents may also watch the meeting on the City’s Youtube channel at chickasha.org/YouTube.
There are also several telephone numbers residents may use to dial into the meeting to listen.
Please visit https://chickashaok.civicclerk.com/Web/Mobile/mobileagenda.aspx?id=435 for instructions on attending the meeting via Zoom, commenting during public hearings and a list of telephone numbers for those who want to listen to the meeting.
