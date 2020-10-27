The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 3 election is 5 p.m. today, Oct. 27.
The fastest, easiest way to request an absentee ballot is online using the OK Voter Portal. Voters can also download an Absentee Ballot Request Form from the State Election Board website and fax, email or hand-deliver their request to their County Election Board.
Absentee ballot requests must be received no later than 5 p.m. on October 27. Voters who are incapacitated after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, may request an “emergency incapacitated” absentee ballot with proper documentation. Voters will need to contact their County Election Board for more information.
Absentee ballot requests are processed daily. However, voters should remember to allow plenty of time to vote and return their ballots.
Absentee ballots can be returned using the U.S. postal service or any private delivery service that provides delivery documentation. Ballots returned by mail or private delivery service must be received by the voter’s County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on election night.
“Standard” absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the voter’s County Election Board, provided ballots are returned no later than the end of business day, the Monday prior to the Election (November 2). “Physically incapacitated” absentee ballots can only be returned by mail or private delivery service.
Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board for more information.
For press and media inquiries, contact Misha Mohr, State Election Board Public Information Officer, (405) 937-4046 or mmohr@elections.ok.gov.
URL Guide:
OK Voter Portal: https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html
Absentee Ballot Request Form: https://www.ok.gov/elections/documents/Oklahoma_Absentee_Ballot_Application_fillable.pdf
County Election Board Directory: https://www.ok.gov/elections/About_Us/County_Election_Boards/index.html
Emergency Incapacitated Absentee Ballot: https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html
